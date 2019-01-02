Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon's far side
A model of a Chinese Chang'e 4 Relay Satellite is displayed during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018, in Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 11:24PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 11:27PM EST
BEIJING -- A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.
The official China Central Television says Thursday the lunar explorer Chang'e 4 had touched down at 10:26 a.m.
The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.
The pioneering landing demonstrates China's growing ambitions as a space power.
