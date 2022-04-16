Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program.
The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.
During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.
China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.
On Saturday, state TV showed images from inside the capsule as it traveled at 200 metres per second over Africa before entering the atmosphere.
The trio were the second crew aboard Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace. Its core module, Tianhe, was launched in April 2021. Plans call for completing construction this year by adding two more modules.
Authorities have yet to announce a date for launching the next Tiangong crew.
China is excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. unease that its space program is run by the ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army.
China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Tiangong is China's third space station following predecessors launched in 2011 and 2016.
The government announced in 2020 that China's first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details of the vehicle have been released.
On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping visited the launch site in Wenchang on the southern island of Hainan from which the Tianhe module was fired into orbit.
"Persist in pursuing the frontiers of world aerospace development and the major strategic needs of national aerospace," Xi told staff at the site, all of them in military uniform.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
Liberals' budget signals shift to soon let labour groups launch trade challenges
One of the country's largest unions says a small change promised in the federal budget could leave a large impact on efforts to prevent Canada from being flooded with cheap goods that threaten domestic industries.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
Five men injured after drive-by shooting in Toronto
Multiple people have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Canada
-
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
-
Five men injured after drive-by shooting in Toronto
Multiple people have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.
-
'We thought we were covered': B.C. flood victim says insurance paid $30K after home destroyed
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
-
Shelters for abuse victims report effects of COVID-19 on operations to StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada says one in three shelters for people fleeing abuse reported they were greatly affected in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'This is what we trained for:' Canadian soldiers depart to help humanitarian crisis in Europe
Dozens of Canadian soldiers boarded a plane to Poland Friday for what their commander said would be an intense but gratifying mission to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression.
World
-
Live updates: Kyiv mayor warns more strikes likely
What's happening in Ukraine on Saturday: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one person died and several more were wounded in the Saturday morning airstrikes on the Darnytski district of the capital, as Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on the capital in western Ukraine.
-
North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a massive civilian parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather in which thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family, state media said Saturday.
-
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.
-
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
-
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
Shelters and similar facilities across the southwest were set up by the Biden administration and its predecessors to deal with surges of minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without parents or guardians. For the faithful young people they hold, the clergy and volunteers who visit bring comfort and healing through the sacraments.
-
Steve Bannon asks judge to dismiss his contempt-of-Congress case ahead of July trial
Steve Bannon, the onetime adviser to former U.S. president Donald Trump who has been charged with contempt of Congress, asked a federal judge Friday to dismiss his criminal case.
Politics
-
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
-
Liberals' budget signals shift to soon let labour groups launch trade challenges
One of the country's largest unions says a small change promised in the federal budget could leave a large impact on efforts to prevent Canada from being flooded with cheap goods that threaten domestic industries.
-
'This is what we trained for:' Canadian soldiers depart to help humanitarian crisis in Europe
Dozens of Canadian soldiers boarded a plane to Poland Friday for what their commander said would be an intense but gratifying mission to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression.
Health
-
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
-
Omicron-specific Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID vaccine candidates cleared for clinical trial
COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by a Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech to target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials in Hong Kong, the companies said on Saturday.
-
More B.C. oysters added to growing recall over risk of norovirus
Several more varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. have been added to a growing recall over a risk of norovirus contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program.
-
Powerful 'megamaser' space laser spotted by South African telescope
Astronomers have detected a powerful radiowave laser, known as a megamaser, in space. This record-breaking megamaser is the most distant one ever observed at 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
-
iPhone supplier Pegatron suspends production at two factories in China
One of Apple's top suppliers is stopping work at its factories in and around Shanghai as the city of 25 million people remains under a strict COVID lockdown.
Entertainment
-
Liz Sheridan, veteran actress who played Seinfeld's mother, dead at 93
Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.
-
Harry Styles sets new Guinness World Record with 'As It Was'
Harry Styles has broken a Guinness World Record with his hit single 'As It Was.' Styles, 28, broke the record for 'most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male),' according to a news release from Guinness.
-
Canadian Mattea Roach tops $200,000 mark in 'Jeopardy' winnings
Who is now a nine-time 'Jeopardy!' champ? The answer is Toronto tutor Mattea Roach. The 23-year-old originally from Nova Scotia won the popular TV quiz show again Friday night for a total winnings of US$210,802.
Business
-
iPhone supplier Pegatron suspends production at two factories in China
One of Apple's top suppliers is stopping work at its factories in and around Shanghai as the city of 25 million people remains under a strict COVID lockdown.
-
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
-
Lobster prices reach historic heights as Atlantic tourism surges
A visit to the Maritimes wouldn't be complete without fresh lobster, but locals and tourists alike can expect to shell out more for the seafood as prices reach historic highs.
Lifestyle
-
Texas book banning efforts are inspiring readers to form banned book clubs
Several banned book clubs that have formed in Texas in response to a growing push from the right to control what titles young people have access to. And it points to an ironic effect: The more certain books are singled out, the more people want to read them.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff series
Scottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
-
Lawsuit over Idaho transgender athlete ban likely to proceed
A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's ban on transgender athletes in women's sports will likely move forward after both sides agreed that the woman who sued is again enrolled at Boise State University and competing in school athletics.
Autos
-
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
-
Meet the 'certified smeller' responsible for Nissan's new car smell
People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has that unique new car smell.
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.