Sci-Tech

    • China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites

    China announced it successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon for the purpose of collecting rocks on June 1, 2024. (China National Space Administration) China announced it successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon for the purpose of collecting rocks on June 1, 2024. (China National Space Administration)
    Share
    TAIPEI, Taiwan -

    China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

    The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

    The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

    China's space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

    It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative -- or possible competitor -- to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China's strategic rival, the United States.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Here are the best places to keep your emergency fund

    You've likely heard the advice to start an emergency fund. But personal finance columnist Christopher Liew adds there are alternative options to keeping them in a regular a savings account.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News