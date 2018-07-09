

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- One person was taken to hospital Monday after a chemical spill at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

University spokeswoman Janet Bryson confirmed that the university's Chemistry and MacDonald buildings were evacuated and closed after the spill was reported.

Emergency crews were called to a storage facility on Coburg Road at 12:21 p.m.

Mike Blackburn, a division commander with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said several chemicals were being moved on a cart from one room to another when the spill happened.

"We made quick entry, had a quick look, came back out and determined that there was a mixture of chemicals spilled," he said in an interview.

The fire department's hazardous materials team was taking a close look at the properties of each chemical before attempting a cleanup.

"We want to know how they react with other chemicals," Blackburn said.

None of the people transporting the chemicals was injured. However, one bystander did slip and fall when he tried to offer help, Blackburn said.

