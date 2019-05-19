A diver who spotted a baby shark abandoned on a pier in Australia rushed to the fish’s rescue, dropping it back into the water.

Jules Casey was recording video as she noticed the shark flopping around Friday on the pier in Port Jackson.

A video Casey posted to Instagram shows the little fish thrashing around on the pier before Casey picks it up and takes it back to the bay.

“OK darling, off you go,” she says as the shark swims away, seemingly uninjured.

Casey said the shark had been caught by a young man fishing who removed his hook but left the fish on the pier.