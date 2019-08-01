

Ben Cousins , CTVNews.ca Staff





A wildlife department in Kentucky has taken a unique approach to catching and counting an invasive fish in their waters.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources used electro fishing equipment to stun hundreds of invasive Asian carp near the Barkley Dam, approximately 190 kilometres southwest of Louisville, Ky.

Video of the incident shows the carp simultaneously jumping out of the water, while wildlife staff scoop the fish into their boat. The Asian carp are then counted for a population study and returned to the water.

Officials say the Asian carp reduce the food available for local fish populations and threaten the region’s fishing and tourism industry.

In the near future, the department plans to install an acoustic fence near the dam, which will emit sound and light to deter the fish from getting too close to it.