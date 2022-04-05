An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.

Using reported bird deaths provided by Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP) Canada, a charity that has worked to raise awareness and address the issue of deadly collisions for about 30 years, CTVNews.ca was able to graph and map these fatalities, many of which include at-risk species.

The data was extracted on March 22, 2022, from FLAP's Global Bird Collision Mapper, a web app that reports and views the locations of bird collisions with buildings across the globe (many species that were unidentified and those with reported bird collisions outside Canada have been excluded for clarification purposes).

Video by CTVNews.ca's Dell Rasmussen