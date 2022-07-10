Canadian tech talent still in demand, despite layoffs and recession predictions
Canadian tech talent still in demand, despite layoffs and recession predictions
Thousands of tech workers started hunting for new jobs as layoffs rippled across the industry in recent weeks, but many say these workers won't be on the market long.
A wave of companies in the tech sector and beyond are lining up to lure in some of the highly-specialized workers startups and tech giants have let go as investor exuberance around the industry faded over the last few months.
"The good ones are getting picked up in like an hour and if not, in a day or two," said Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ tech hub in Toronto.
Many people on a circulating list of Wealthsimple employees laid off on June 16 were snagged quickly, he added.
Layoffs.fyi, an aggregator tracking global labour trends, found 140,388 workers lost tech jobs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 34,627 who were cut in the second quarter of 2022.
Workers from companies with big names like Twitter, Netflix and Substack have been impacted, along with those at startups such as Ritual, Clutch and Goodfood Market Corp. Many work in areas like software development and engineering that are coveted by employers.
Sumeru Chatterjee, who served as head of content and community for Vancouver-based education technology company Thinkific, was laid off in April with about 100 others. He's now building his own company.
He estimates 10 to 15 per cent of his laid-off Thinkific colleagues took a break to evaluate what they want to do next because they "haven't looked up from their desks in the last five to seven years."
Two-thirds of the group immediately dove into the job search and found similar roles, but asked their new employers tougher questions about things like the stability of the company during this pullback.
"These are questions I never asked my previous employers or have received as an employer and these tend to be questions around cash flow, runway and profitability," he said.
"You know, asking the employers if they've done layoffs in the past and why and how, asking employers do you have tough conversations internally? And if so, what do they look like?"
Chatterjee's colleagues were scooped up in part because tech talent has long been in short supply as companies discover a need for workers specializing in digital operations, e-commerce and software or hardware development.
A 2019 report from the Information and Communications Technology Council, a not-for-profit organization offering labour policy advice, predicted demand for digitally-skilled talent in Canada would reach 193,000 by 2022 and more than 305,000 by 2023.
A 2020 addendum accounting for COVID-19 forecast that demand would be reduced by nearly 24 per cent and said under new baseline scenarios, the digital economy is expected to experience demand for 147,000 workers by 2022, with total employment reaching nearly two million.
The 2019 government-funded report listed software developers, data scientists and analysts, cybersecurity workers and IT support specialists among the most in-demand positions.
It also included results of an online survey of 289 employers, where 54 per cent that said mid-level employees with three to six years of experience were very difficult to source.
"We're having as hard a time finding someone who can be ... a program lead as we are trying to find a developer," Snobar said. "Talent, in general right now, has been difficult to find."
To snag staff, some companies have to pay more. Snobar heard from a startup struggling to replace a staffer that only had four years of experience but was grabbed by a San Francisco brand willing to pay CAD$300,000.
"It's just insane to me," said Snobar. "These guys are getting poached and by the big players...so for startups, you have to find people that are driven not just by dollars, but also by dreams."
To compete for tech talent with Silicon Valley firms and buzzy startups, companies in other sectors have tried to mirror some of their benefits and policies, including splashy offices with foosball tables and Friday socials, and even unlimited vacation.
A downturn could give them an edge, said Leah Nord, senior director of workforce strategies for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
"This is their opportunity to open people's perspective and say 'maybe you haven't thought about this (job), but you can be doing interesting, engaging work with a bank, with an insurance company,"' she said.
That strategy is playing out at Thomson Reuters Corp., where recruiting is underway for 120 tech jobs, including engineers, data analysts and product managers.
"It's never easy to find great tech talent, but certainly more talent available in the market does help with that," said Shawn Malhotra, global head of engineering at the media conglomerate.
Royal Bank of Canada is also in hiring mode. The financial institution added about 2,000 tech workers last year and is on track to add the same number this year.
While Emily Mercier stresses there's no one factor that lures in a tech worker, she said RBC's history of surviving headwinds is a selling point, especially as some predict a recession.
"Security and stability, regardless of market environment, are always going to be attractive to individuals and I don't think that technologists are excluded from that," said the chief operating officer of RBC's technology and operations business.
Accounting software company Intuit Canada is also stressing stability and the chance to work on cutting-edge technology as it hires 250 people over the next fiscal year.
"Some (workers) are looking for more meaningful roles or you're in smaller startups that....don't have the stability and you hit an economic bump like we are in right now, so suddenly their jobs are redundant," said David Marquis, the company's country manager.
"It's a really great sweet spot because we're stable enough that we're not going to do layoffs and we've got a huge runway, in terms of growth."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Canada
-
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
-
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
-
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
World
-
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
-
Ukrainian soldiers train in U.K. as war with Russia rages on
The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom have no previous military experience, have arrived in the U.K. for combat training as the eastern European nation races to replace troops killed and wounded in the war against Russia.
-
Links between Trump associates, militants in focus of Jan. 6 hearings this week
Congressional investigators into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol expect this week to draw connections between militant groups that took part in the riot and government officials, possibly including then-President Donald Trump.
-
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, according to police.
-
Ukraine Muslims pray for victory, end of occupation
Muslim spiritual leaders pray for the end of suffering in Ukraine and look for hope within the rubble of war.
-
COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.
Politics
-
Canada targets oil and gas manufacturing in new Russian sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's oil and gas sector as part of a new round of sanctions announced Saturday.
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Calgary Stampede events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a stop in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
Health
-
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
-
Dispelling period myths means having more inclusive conversations: advocate
With stigma still pervasive, one period literacy advocate says dispelling myths and misconceptions about menstruation will come by opening more doors to communication.
-
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said.
Sci-Tech
-
This giant Gorgosaurus fossil is being offered for public auction
Sotheby's New York announced it will auction the skeleton of a Gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T-Rex, later this month, and it's estimated to sell for up to US$8 million.
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
Entertainment
-
'Thor: Love and Thunder' nabs a mighty box office opening for Marvel
"Thor: Love and Thunder," the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made an estimated US$143 million in the U.S. for its opening this weekend, according to Disney. That number is on par with industry expectations, which had the film making around US$150 million in North America.
-
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
-
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Business
-
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
-
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor Energy Inc. chief executive Mark Little has stepped down as president and chief executive officer and resigned from its board of directors just one day after the company announced its oilsands operations have suffered another workplace fatality.
Lifestyle
-
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket drawn in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Sports
-
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
-
F1 addresses abusive behaviour of some fans at Austrian GP
Formula One says it will discuss the 'unacceptable' behaviour of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix with the race promoter. F1 said prior to Sunday's race that it has received reports from fans who said they were reportedly subjected to slurs and abusive comments.
-
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam
Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint
Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, his effort made easier by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.