Canadian Space Commerce Association says it is ceasing operations
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 8:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 8:30PM EDT
TORONTO -- An association aimed to promote Canadian companies involved in the space industry has declared itself insolvent and has ceased operations.
Michelle Mendes, executive director and president of the Canadian Space Commerce Association, says on its website that the move comes after significant consideration and exploring all options.
The CSCA official stressed that the decision is not indicative of Canadian commercial space in general.
Mendes says it was difficult to raise funds and make the organization unsustainable.
The Toronto-based CSCA, which was founded in 2007, described itself as Canada's non-profit national space industry association.
Its stated goal was to advance the economic, legal and political environment for Canadian space focused companies.
