Canadian company plans robot brothel in Houston
FILE - In this May 20, 2010, file photo, cars travel along a highway with the skyline of downtown Houston in the background. (Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 3:40PM EDT
HOUSTON -- A Canadian company wants to open a so-called "robot brothel" in Houston, but is getting pushback from officials and community groups, with the mayor saying the city is reviewing its ordinances to determine if they address public safety and health concerns potentially associated with the business.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's not trying to be the "moral police" but that this is not the type of business he wants opening in the city.
Kinky S Dolls says it's opening a "love dolls brothel" in Houston. It opened a similar venue in Toronto in 2017.
The company hasn't returned a call or email seeking comment Thursday.
Elijah Rising, a Houston-based non-profit focused on ending sex trafficking, has started an online petition asking the business be kept out of the city.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Warm waters boosted 2017's major hurricane tally, study says
- Canadian company plans robot brothel in Houston
- Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister
- Brazil museum fire sparks soul searching about spending
- BC Hydro: smartphone, tablet 'obsession' is behind hiked electricity use