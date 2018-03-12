Canadian company Creepex building creepers for Elon Musk's SpaceX
A Canadian company has been chosen by Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide special creepers designed to help workers to inspect its Falcon 9 rockets. A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Terry Renna)
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 8:22AM EDT
A Canadian company has been chosen by Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide special creeper seats designed to help workers inspect its Falcon 9 rockets.
Creepex designed the so-called "under rocket mobility seats" after being contacted by a SpaceX engineer.
The seats allow engineers to work comfortably under the belly of the rockets.
They have a powered back rest that can recline to a flat position and places to hold tools.
Creepex was founded in 2011. The Quebec City company designs, manufactures and distributes creepers for garage mechanics.
SpaceX marked the 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket earlier this month.
