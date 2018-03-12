

The Canadian Press





A Canadian company has been chosen by Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide special creeper seats designed to help workers inspect its Falcon 9 rockets.

Creepex designed the so-called "under rocket mobility seats" after being contacted by a SpaceX engineer.

The seats allow engineers to work comfortably under the belly of the rockets.

They have a powered back rest that can recline to a flat position and places to hold tools.

Creepex was founded in 2011. The Quebec City company designs, manufactures and distributes creepers for garage mechanics.

SpaceX marked the 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket earlier this month.