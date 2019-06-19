Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques set to return after six-month space mission
Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques waves goodbye at the end of his last press conference in orbit before returning to Earth on June 24, seen on a giant screen in Saint-Hubert, Que. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 11:28AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is set to return to Earth late Monday as his six-month mission comes to an end.
Speaking to reporters today from the International Space Station a final time before his return, Saint-Jacques says returning to gravity will take some getting used to, but he's looking forward to seeing his wife and three children.
Saint-Jacques' first space mission, with NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, began Dec. 3 when the trio arrived aboard a Soyuz capsule.
Among his highlights in orbit was a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk on April 8 -- the first Canadian to walk in space since David Williams in 2007.
In May, he used the station's Canadarm 2 for a "cosmic catch" of SpaceX Dragon cargo -- the first time the feat was performed by a Canadian using the Canadian-built technology aboard the space station.
Saint-Jacques has also performed numerous science experiments while aboard the station.
