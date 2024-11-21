Sci-Tech

    • Canada's space agency invites you to choose the name of its first lunar rover

    The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is inviting Canadians to choose the name of the first Canadian lunar rover.

    From Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, Canadians of all ages will be able to go to the CSA website and cast their vote for the name they like best from the pre-selected options.

    The options are:

    • Athabasca
    • Courage
    • Glacier
    • Pol-R

    Canadensys Aerospace is developing and testing the Canadian lunar rover. It will not be launched before 2026.

    The robotic vehicle will assist in the international effort to find water ice, considered a key component for the future of space exploration. It will also test technology and map the geology and environment.

    "The rover will be the first in a series of anticipated lunar rovers, and its name should be inspiring!” the CSA said on its website

    An explanation for each of the names chosen is available on the Canadian government website where voting takes place.

