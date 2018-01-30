Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund
In this July 21, 2017 fiel photo a polar bear walks over sea ice floating in the Victoria Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 1:59PM EST
Canada's polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation group.
But the World Wildlife Fund says Canada could do better protecting important habitat and minimizing threats to the iconic predators.
The group issued its scorecard on all five nations with bear populations, grading them on how they've fulfilled promises made two years ago.
Canada is in the middle of the pack, behind Norway but well ahead of Russia.
But polar bear scientist Andrew Derocher, at the University of Alberta, says the scorecard is too kind.
He says Canada depends on population estimates that can be decades old and has done little to prepare for possible industrial accidents in an increasingly accessible Arctic.
