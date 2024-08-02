Canada finishes space launch negotiations with the United States

Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty in DWI case
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
The agreement, which is yet to be signed, will establish the legal and technical safeguards needed to use U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data for launches in Canada.
"Canada's vibrant and growing commercial space launch industry relies on its ability to collaborate across borders," said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a news release Friday.
She said this agreement, when in force, will position Canada as a global leader in commercial space launch.
Maritime Launch Services, the company developing Canada's first commercial spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia, said in a news release that the agreement is a major step forward for the industry.
"We look forward to welcoming our American clients to Nova Scotia in the coming months as we prepare for Canada's first orbital launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia in 2026," said president and CEO Stephen Matier.
The federal government is in the process of modernizing its regulatory framework around commercial space launch activities as the industry sees tremendous growth globally.
Ottawa has said it hopes to position Canada as future leader in commercial space launches. The country has geographical advantages, including a vast, sparsely populated territory, and high-inclination orbits.
"This development not only enhances the sector's diversity but also strengthens its global competitiveness, reinforcing Canada's position as a leader in space exploration and technology," said Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a news release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says water building behind a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior appears to have nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.
Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.
As Canadians head into the long weekend, forecasters say most of the country will experience heat warnings over the coming days.
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been pushed back once again following a request by the Crown for an adjournment.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign announced Friday that it raised US$310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with U.S. President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2.
New details emerged Friday on the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, with the Kremlin acknowledging for the first time that some of the Russians held in the West belonged to its security services. Families of freed dissidents, meanwhile, expressed their joy at the surprise release of their loved ones.
At least 201 people have been killed in Kerala since Tuesday after multiple landslides in the hills of Wayanad district sent torrents of mud, floodwater and giant rolling boulders to downhill villages, burying people or sweeping them away several miles downstream. The disaster also left behind a trail of destruction in its wake by flattening hundreds of houses and destroying roads and bridges.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo awarded Ukrainian athletes on Thursday with the Grand Vermeil Medal, the French capital’s highest distinction, as a move of solidarity during the 2024 Olympics.
New protests erupted in Bangladesh on Friday against Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, demanding accountability after more than 200 people were killed last month in violent demonstrations following weeks of rallies over controversial reforms in the job quota system.
Disturbing new revelations about an adoption attorney accused of trying to purchase unborn children from pregnant women in jail.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
Google says it will pass on the cost of the Liberal government’s digital services tax to advertisers.
A higher-than-expected prevalence of gene mutations in Parkinson's disease patients suggests genetic testing should be offered to them more broadly, researchers said on Monday in the medical journal Brain.
Regular aspirin use may keep the oncologist away, at least when it comes to colorectal cancer, according to a new study, and people with unhealthy lifestyles seemed to see the greatest benefit.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
Other than being a symbol for love and romance, roses are commonly known for their sharp spikes — prickles that protrude from the stems to ward off animals looking to munch on the buds.
The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15 per cent of its massive workforce, about 15,000 jobs, as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.
Turkiye’s communications authority blocked access to the social media platform Instagram on Friday, the latest instance of a clampdown on websites in the country.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
Canada's Sophiane Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.
Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as Environment Canada warns of the arrival of “slow-moving thunderstorms” that could bring torrential downpours to the city this afternoon.
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
From heat warnings to thunderstorms to rain, a lot could be happening on the weather front for this August long weekend in Calgary.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says July home sales dropped 10 per cent year-over-year as 2,380 properties were sold.
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a suspicious death after finding the body of a man in the woods on Thursday.
The number of million dollar homes in Winnipeg is growing.
A stop-work order has put a pause on the demolition of a crumbling building in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood.
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been pushed back once again following a request by the Crown for an adjournment.
A group of Coronach residents is raising concerns about recent changes the town has made to the layout of some of its downtown streets.
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
Conestoga College has reported a surplus of $251,646,838 this year and, according to financial statements, the Kitchener, Ont. school more than doubled last year’s surplus.
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
The beloved Broadway Roastery coffee shop on Broadway Avenue is closing its doors after 31 years, leaving the community it served feeling a little more tired and nostalgic.
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
A Toronto man is in custody following a shooting last fall in London. Police arrested the 39-year-old wanted suspect in connection to an incident on Oct. 28.
Crews are back in the Thames River in London on Friday, searching for a child last seen entering the water.
Police have closed Highway 9 east of Orangeville due to a serious early-morning collision.
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
Police laid charges against an impaired driver after she struck a hydro pole, damaging two other vehicles in Clearview Township.
A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms are expected Friday.
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested two people in connection to separate intimate partner violence investigations.
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
A 13-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a stabbing in the city.
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
More than $43,000 in suspected cocaine and fentanyl were seized by Sault police along with two loaded handguns during a drug bust at Grace Street apartment Wednesday.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
