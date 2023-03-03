Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Scientists hope that studying these dogs can teach humans new tricks about how to live in the harshest, most degraded environments, too.
They published the first of what they hope will be many genetics studies on Friday in the journal Science Advances, focusing on 302 free-roaming dogs living in an officially designated "exclusion zone" around the disaster site. They identified populations whose differing levels of radiation exposure may have made them genetically distinct from one another and other dogs worldwide.
"We've had this golden opportunity" to lay the groundwork for answering a crucial question: "How do you survive in a hostile environment like this for 15 generations?" said geneticist Elaine Ostrander of the National Human Genome Research Institute, one of the study's many authors.
Fellow author Tim Mousseau, professor of biological sciences at the University of South Carolina, said the dogs "provide an incredible tool to look at the impacts of this kind of a setting" on mammals overall.
Chornobyl's environment is singularly brutal. On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Ukraine power plant caused radioactive fallout to spew into the atmosphere. Thirty workers were killed in the immediate aftermath while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is estimated to eventually number in the thousands.
Researchers say most of the dogs they are studying appear to be descendants of pets that residents were forced to leave behind when they evacuated the area.
Mousseau has been working in the Chornobyl region since the late 1990s and began collecting blood from the dogs around 2017. Some of the dogs live in the power plant, a dystopian, industrial setting. Others are about 9 miles (15 kilometres) or 28 miles (45 kilometres) away.
At first, Ostrander said, they thought the dogs might have intermingled so much over time that they'd be much the same. But through DNA, they could readily identify dogs living in areas of high, low and medium levels of radiation exposure.
"That was a huge milestone for us," said Ostrander. "And what's surprising is we can even identify families" -- about 15 different ones.
Now researchers can begin to look for alterations in the DNA.
"We can compare them and we can say: OK, what's different, what's changed, what's mutated, what's evolved, what helps you, what hurts you at the DNA level?" Ostrander said. This will involve separating non-consequential DNA changes from purposeful ones.
Scientists said the research could have wide applications, providing insights about how animals and humans can live now and in the future in regions of the world under "continuous environmental assault" -- and in the high-radiation environment of space.
Dr. Kari Ekenstedt, a veterinarian who teaches at Purdue University and was not involved in the study, said it's a first step toward answering important questions about how constant exposure to higher levels of radiation affects large mammals. For example, she said, "Is it going to be changing their genomes at a rapid rate?"
Researchers have already started on the follow-up research, which will mean more time with the dogs at the site about 60 miles (100 kilometres) from Kyiv. Mousseau said he and his colleagues were there most recently last October and didn't see any war-related activity. Mousseau said the team has grown close to some dogs, naming one Prancer because she excitedly prances around when she sees people.
"Even though they're wild, they still very much enjoy human interaction," he said, "Especially when there's food involved."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Canadians feeling more vulnerable to fraud than ever before, survey says, but majority fighting back
Canadians are feeling more vulnerable to fraudsters and identity theft than ever before, according to a new survey that shows that most are taking steps to fight back.
LIVE UPDATES | 'Thundersnow' hits Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow is falling as thunder and lightning strike Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
Canada
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'Thundersnow' hits Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow is falling as thunder and lightning strike Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
-
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
-
Canada opens new application processing centre in Philippines to help boost immigration
Canada announced the opening of a new visa application processing centre within its embassy in the Philippines Friday in an effort to boost immigration.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
World
-
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
-
Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.
-
Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 17; thousands evacuated
A large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia's capital Friday, killing at least 17 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighbourhood, officials said.
-
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace said Friday, underscoring Britain's efforts to build bridges with its European neighbours following years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
-
Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care
A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician told a Tennessee board Friday that officers 'impeded patient care' by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols ' handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check his vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police.
-
Donald Trump proposes building 10 'freedom cities' and flying cars
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday proposed building up to 10 futuristic 'freedom cities' on federal land, part of a plan that the 2024 presidential contender said would 'create a new American future' in a country that has 'lost its boldness.'
Politics
-
Officials split on when to report interference allegations to public, Rosenberg says
The man who wrote a report that recommends a lower threshold for notifying Canadians about foreign interference in elections says there's no consensus about what that threshold should be.
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
Health
-
Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'
Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island.
-
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
-
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Civil rights audit at Google proposes better tackling of hate speech, misinformation
Google on Friday released an audit that examined how its policies and services impacted civil rights, and recommended the tech giant take steps to tackle misinformation and hate speech, following pressure by advocates to hold such a review.
-
Canadians feeling more vulnerable to fraud than ever before, survey says, but majority fighting back
Canadians are feeling more vulnerable to fraudsters and identity theft than ever before, according to a new survey that shows that most are taking steps to fight back.
Entertainment
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Nan Goldin is going to the Oscars, and she wants to win
Nan Goldin, one of the most groundbreaking still photographers of the past 50 years, hopes to win an Academy Award at this year's Oscars.
-
Jenna Ortega wishes her generation was better represented in stories: 'We can be smart'
Jenna Ortega had a bone to pick while appearing on hot wing interview show 'Hot Ones,' in an episode that dropped on Thursday.
Business
-
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
-
World Bank: Quake caused damage worth US$5.1 billion in Syria
The World Bank said Friday that Syria sustained an estimated US$5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country.
-
Mall landlords likely to get 'creative' to fill Nordstrom vacancies: experts
Nordstrom's departure from Canada's retail landscape will leave significant holes in shopping malls, and some analysts say landlords will need to get creative to fill the space.
Lifestyle
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Winnipeg actor attends New York premiere for Woody Harrelson's new movie 'Champions'
Alex Hintz, a Winnipeg actor who lives with autism, was among those attending the premiere of the "Champions" movie in New York on Feb. 27.
Sports
-
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
-
Russia and Belarus boxers should compete, IBA president says
Russia and Belarus athletes should be able to compete under their flag, said International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev on Friday.
-
Canada Soccer, women's team reach interim funding agreement
Canada Soccer and the women's national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to last year after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month's SheBelieves Cup tournament.
Autos
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.