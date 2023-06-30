Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen had been a huge Facebook fan. Now he's threatening to ban it

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool, File) Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool, File)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at whether Ironman triathletes with longer limbs performed better in higher temperatures.

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules

More than 150 company executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world's most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. They say upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT.

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Google is set to remove news links in Canada as the Bill C-18 fallout continues; 600 people were arrested and 200 police officers were hurt after France's third night of protests over the killing of a teenager; and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during the backlash over a promotional contest.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social