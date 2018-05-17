

Relaxnews





"Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" is expected to favour a last-person-standing Battle Royale mode over its traditional set-piece spectacular solo campaign, if pre-reveal reports are anything to go by.

Official sneak peek clips also suggest that drones and remote controlled cars will be at players' disposal, while the "Black Ops" sub-franchise's fan favorite Zombies Mode is also due to return.

Having confirmed the existence of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" on March 8, the next part of Activision's hype mission gets underway with a May 17 unveiling via Twitch.

Activision previously described "Black Ops 4" as "a game-changing experience" and something that would "revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches."

The game is due to launch on Oct. 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

Series entries are routinely annual best-sellers, despite launching 11 months into the year in early November.

A mid-October date for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" ensures that it is made available before "Red Dead Redemption 2," an ambitious, epic-scale wild west adventure from "Grand Theft Auto" studio Rockstar Games, and one which is expected to boast both singleplayer and online multiplayer modes.