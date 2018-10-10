

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia cement plant has received approval from the province to burn tires as fuel in its kiln.

The Environment Department issued the industrial approval today to the Lafarge plant in Brookfield, N.S., allowing it to conduct a one-year pilot project to incinerate tires.

In a short news release, the department says the company will have to do air quality monitoring at regular intervals when the kiln is operating and will be required to monitor groundwater and surface water in the area.

It says although industrial approvals are normally issued for 10 years, the shorter period allows the province to ensure that terms and conditions are being met and can be modified to ensure the environment and human health are protected.

Lafarge plans to burn about 20 tonnes of tires a day -- as much as 5,200 tonnes a year -- in place of fossil fuels such as coal and petcoke used to manufacture Portland cement, a basic ingredient of concrete.

Under the plan, the province's waste diversion agency is expected to shift a supply of about 280,000 tires annually to Lafarge.

A similar request by the company in 2007 was denied by the province after an advisory committee recommended recycling scrap tires rather than incinerating them.

The decision follows a court decision last March that dismissed a residents' group's bid for a judicial review.

Justice James Chipman of the provincial Supreme Court said the environment minister's approval of the tire-burning project was reasonable.

He said the approval process involved the consideration and evaluation of risks, and that the minister was satisfied that any adverse effects or significant environmental affects could be adequately mitigated.

The court challenge was launched by five residents who live near the Colchester County cement plant. It claimed the Nova Scotia government's approval of the project violated the province's Environment Act.