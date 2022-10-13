Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment

Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers.

Working on a microscopic scale, the team was able to show that brain cells living in a culture dish can perform goal-directed tasks – in this case, playing a version of the tennis-like computer game Pong. The team calls the dish-based culture of brain cells “DishBrain.”

"We have shown we can interact with living biological neurons in such a way that compels them to modify their activity, leading to something that resembles intelligence," Brett Kagan, lead author and chief scientific officer at biotech start-up Cortical Labs, said in a media release issued on Oct. 12.

Kagan and scientists from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom created DishBrain by growing mouse cells from embryonic brains and human brain cells derived from stem cells on top of a microelectrode array. A microelectrode array is a surface embedded with electrodes that can both stimulate neurons and measure the signals they emit.

For this experiment, scientists fired electrodes on the left or right of one array to tell DishBrain which side the ball was on and used frequency signals to indicate the distance of the ball from the paddle. Feedback from the electrodes taught DishBrain how to bounce the ball back by making the neurons act as paddles. While scientists were previously able to use multi-electrode arrays and read neurons’ activity, the researchers say this is the first time brain cells have been stimulated in a structured way and observed acting meaningfully.

"We’ve never before been able to see how the cells act in a virtual environment," Kagan said. "We managed to build a closed-loop environment that can read what’s happening in the cells, stimulate them with meaningful information and then change the cells in an interactive way so they can actually alter each other."

Because the team didn’t have any way to incentivize the cells to perform the tasks they wanted – without access to dopamine systems, they couldn’t develop a reward strategy – they had to count on the cells’ theoretical ability to respond to unpredictable energy in their environment.

"Remarkably, the cultures learned how to make their world more predictable by acting upon it," co-author Karl Friston, a theoretical neuroscientist at University College London, said in the same media release. "This is remarkable because you cannot teach this kind of self-organisation, simply because, unlike a pet, these mini brains have no sense of reward and punishment."

NEXT: GET THE CELLS 'DRUNK'

Having demonstrated that the technique works, Kagan, Friston and their colleagues hope to create an alternative to animal testing scientists can use when investigating the effects of new drugs or gene therapies on the brain. Their next step is to see what happens when DishBrain is affected by medicines and alcohol.

"We’re trying to create a dose response curve with ethanol – basically get them ‘drunk’ and see if they play the game more poorly, just as when people drink," Kagan said.

"The translational potential of this work is truly exciting…We now have, in principle, the ultimate biomimetic 'sandbox' in which to test the effects of drugs and genetic variants – a sandbox constituted by exactly the same computing (neuronal) elements found in your brain and mine."