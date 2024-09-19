Boeing Starliner astronauts are unexpectedly spending Election Day in space. Here's how they will cast votes

PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport.
When NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched to the International Space Station in June on the first crewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, they were supposed to return to Earth roughly a week later, nearly five months before the US presidential election.
But after the space agency deemed the capsule too risky to take them home — and decided Wilmore and Williams would stay in space until 2025 — the two veteran astronauts will now be floating more than 200 miles (322 kilometres) above their nearest polling place on Election Day in November.
As with so many things in the fickle world of spaceflight, NASA already had a contingency plan in place for this exact scenario. Thanks to a special Texas law, the two astronauts will still be able to perform their civic duty, voting absentee from low-Earth orbit.
"It's a very important duty that we have as citizens and I'm looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool," Williams told reporters during a September 13 news conference from the space station.
"I sent down my request for a ballot today," Wilmore said at the news conference. "It's a very important role that we all play as citizens to be included in those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that."
American astronauts have been able to cast ballots from space ever since the Texas Legislature passed a bill in 1997, expanding the Texas Election Code to include "a person who meets the eligibility requirements of a voter… but who will be on a space flight during the early-voting period and on election day."
That year, NASA astronaut David Wolf became the first American to "vote while you float" during his four-month mission aboard Russia's Mir Space Station.
Since then, multiple astronauts have cast ballots from space, including now-retired NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao in 2004.
"When I left to go launch on my mission in October, I suddenly realized I hadn't put in for an absentee ballot and I hadn't made any arrangements. So I quickly asked NASA, 'Hey, can I vote from the station?' And they said 'Oh yeah, we have a process in place. No problem,'" Chiao told CNN. "And it turned into a great kind of public service announcement, for me to send down messages encouraging people to go out and vote."
Ballots cast in space get beamed to Earth the same way most data is transmitted between the space station and mission control — through NASA's Near Space Network, a constellation of satellites in space that communicate with antennas on our planet.
"It's actually pretty simple," Chiao said. "Basically, an encrypted word document will be sent up to their email addresses and they can then open the document with their password."
After Wilmore and Williams fill out their electronic absentee ballots, the forms "will be encrypted and uploaded into the space station's on-board computer system," according to NASA. From there, the ballots will flow through a tracking and data relay satellite to a ground antenna at the NASA White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The space agency will then transfer the ballot to mission control in Houston and then to the county clerk responsible for processing the ballots.
Like most US astronauts, Wilmore and Williams live near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas' Harris County, where election officials confirmed to CNN that they are working with the space agency to send the astronauts their ballots on Saturday.
"Before sending the astronauts their ballot, a test ballot with a unique password is sent first," said Rosio Torres-Segura, a spokesperson for the Harris County clerk. "Crew member-specific credentials allow the astronauts access to a secure ballot. After a successful test, the secured ballot is sent as a fillable document so the astronauts can make their selections, save them, and send them back. Once the astronauts vote their live ballot, it is returned, printed, and processed with other ballots."
Wilmore and Williams' ballots will arrive on Earth about five months before they do. The two astronauts will hitch a ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft in February 2025.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives’ first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
A majority of Canadians say we should accept fewer immigrants in 2025, with nearly three-quarters saying immigration should be reduced until housing becomes more affordable, according to a Nanos survey for CTV News.
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
The leader of Hezbollah vowed to keep up daily strikes on Israel despite this week's mass bombing attack on its communication devices, and said Israelis displaced by the fighting from homes near the Lebanon border would not be able to return until the war in Gaza ends.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
Lacing up skates to hit the ice on any one of Canada's lakes may be a common winter pastime for some, but a new study suggests it may be increasingly 'potentially unstable and unsafe' to play a game of pick-up hockey on the frozen water.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child tells her story in a new campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
South Korea’s government, western countries and adoption agencies worked in tandem to supply some 200,000 Korean children to parents overseas, despite years of evidence they were being procured through questionable or downright unscrupulous means, an investigation led by The Associated Press found.
In the quiet corners of Springfield, Ohio — out of sight of the drumbeat of politicians and journalists, troopers and newly installed security cameras — the people who live here are taking a breath, praying and attempting to carry on.
Three days after an SUV crashed into a liquid natural gas pipeline, starting a fire that has been burning ever since, police say human remains were recovered from the vehicle on Thursday.
Nearly 138,000 platform beds sold at major retailers including Amazon and Walmart are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada because they can collapse, posing fall and injury risks.
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Canada next week after a planned trip in July was cancelled amid political turmoil in France.
Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Neil Lumsden, will donate his brain to research.
Manitobans are getting another reminder of how long wait times are for diagnostic images.
A new strain of the virus is spreading, largely through skin-to-skin contact, including but not limited to sex. A lack of funds, vaccines and information is making it difficult to stem the spread, according to alarmed disease experts.
Thanks to a special Texas law, NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, the two veteran astronauts, will still be able to perform their civic duty, voting absentee from low-Earth orbit for the U.S. election in November.
Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport, the National News Agency reported, after thousands of such devices exploded during a deadly attack on Hezbollah this week.
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
British actress Florence Pugh has revealed that shaving her head for her latest movie role was a 'really bizarre' experience that sent her body 'into a bit of trauma.'
Demi Lovato is highlighting the need for stronger protections for emerging child performers in her new Hulu documentary "Child Star."
The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it will reopen its flagship Toronto theatre on a limited basis as it embarks on a search for a new leader this fall.
Maple Leaf Foods asserted its innocence in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme ahead of a hearing to determine whether it will be added to an ongoing class-action lawsuit.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it has signed a deal that will result in the creation of its first eyewear collection.
TD Bank Group, which is mired in a money laundering scandal in the U.S., says chief executive Bharat Masrani will retire next year.
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
Trips can make lifelong memories when they go off without a hitch, but cancellations and rescheduled events are common because of artist illnesses, poor ticket sales, security threats, unruly weather and natural disasters.
Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable.
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko says he's been working his way back from a rare lower-body muscle injury since being sidelined in last season's playoffs.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette returned to the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right middle finger fracture.
Alysha Newman was initially disappointed when her historic season, marked by an Olympic medal and record-breaking performances, came to a close.
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
In one of the final speeches he makes before the provincial election campaign period formally begins, Premier David Eby promised a gathering of B.C.'s mayors that he would continue to work closely with them if he's returned to government, but didn't make any last-minute spending announcements.
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who is suspected to be involved in Tuesday's fatal double shooting in North York.
Students across York Region will once again see uniformed officers at school, however police and board officials say they will only be stopping by for the occasional safety presentation.
Police have identified the two men killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting at a park north of Toronto. York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to Bayview Park, near Bayview and Lowndes avenues in Keswick, Ont., just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
The Parole Board of Canada says a man who assaulted a young pregnant woman and left her for dead remains too dangerous to be released into the community.
City of Calgary crews are finalizing work filling the Bearspaw feeder main following repairs.
A Calgary pharmacist has been suspended by the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) after they found she had accessed a person's electronic health records (Netcare) without "any authorized purpose."
The daughter of a man accused of killing her mother and of trying to kill her in a stabbing attack in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 took the stand at his trial Thursday.
Two teenage girls are facing assault charges and three other girls will be "facing consequences" under the Youth Criminal Justice Act following the assault of a girl at a Pembroke, Ont. school, according to police.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Friends and strangers have set up a makeshift memorial outside the home of a five-year-old boy who was found dead yesterday in Coteau-du-lac.
Public services in Quebec are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd in his 2023-2024 annual report, which is filled with concrete examples.
The Alberta government will provide $149 million for Jasper's recovery from a wildfire that burned one third of its townsite, the province announced on Thursday.
A 26-year-old man was killed in an impaired driving crash in Jasper National Thursday morning, RCMP say.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called for a provincial election. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 21, as prescribed by the province's fixed-date election law.
The head of a committee monitoring the government's response to the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing says she's pleased with progress made so far.
Police are asking people to avoid the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., as they assist with a wildlife call for a bear.
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
After a soggy, chaotic few days in Manitoba, more severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of the province on Thursday.
The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) is launching a Charter challenge to have Lake Winnipeg declared a living being, claiming that the province and Manitoba Hydro are damaging the lake with development.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.
The rain didn't put a damper on YWCA Regina's annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event Thursday.
Following the success of their 'I Gotch You' campaign, Rally Around Homelessness officially launched a new program called 'Fresh Start.'
New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police shared photos Thursday of a clandestine drug lab discovered in Walkerton.
A police officer in Brantford has been charged with obstructing justice, stemming from incident in 2022.
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
Police have arrested and charged two women following an armed robbery at a store in Saskatoon Thursday morning.
Fire officials in Greater Sudbury are concerned about a recent increase in the number of wildfires in the area.
One person is dead and another is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 101 west of Timmins on Wednesday afternoon.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged four commercial vehicle drivers with impaired, including one who was hauling 36,000 kilograms of ammonia hydrate.
Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.
On Tuesday, September 10, an investigation had led police to the rural property on Huron-Bruce Road. It was there that a vehicle attempted to evade officers by driving through a field.
Pediatric oncology nurses Kaitlyn Earley and Kaeleigh Wightman have walked the hallways of the children's hospital many times - not just as employees but as patients too.
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
Police closed an area in Orillia to investigate reports of a suspicious man walking with a gun Thursday morning.
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
SERVEONE Canada, a global procurement solution company, has begun Canadian operations in Tecumseh.
An active investigation is underway on Ottawa Street, east of Kildare Road.
Windsor firefighters responded to a vacant building fire on Wednesday night.
An agreement between First Nations and the British Columbia government will see thousands of homes made available in Vancouver at 40-per-cent below cost.
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
Three northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after the vehicle they were in got stuck along a bush road off Highway 17 on Monday.
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
