Black hole seen in first-of-its-kind photo
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:09AM EDT
For the first time ever, space researchers have been able to capture an image showing a black hole.
Scientists affiliated with the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration released the picture Tuesday.
Captured with the help of eight telescopes located around the world, the picture shows a black hole at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way.
Black holes are extremely dense celestial bodies, which contain such strong gravitational fields that not even light can escape their pull, making them difficult to photograph.
The research team involved in creating the photograph included Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist who works at the University of Waterloo in Ontario.
With files from The Canadian Press