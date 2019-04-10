For the first time ever, space researchers have been able to capture an image showing a black hole.

Scientists affiliated with the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration released the picture Tuesday.

Captured with the help of eight telescopes located around the world, the picture shows a black hole at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way.

Black holes are extremely dense celestial bodies, which contain such strong gravitational fields that not even light can escape their pull, making them difficult to photograph.

The research team involved in creating the photograph included Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist who works at the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

With files from The Canadian Press