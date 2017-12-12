NASA researchers are studying the formation of a new Pacific Ocean island in order to find clues for where to search for past life on Mars.

Located in the South Pacific nation of Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai began forming after the eruption of an underwater volcano in Dec., 2014.

When ash finally settled a little over a year later, a new island crowned with a 120-metre summit could be seen from space, nestled in-between two previously existing islands. Together, these three islands form part of the rim of an underwater volcano that rises more than 1,400 metres from the seafloor.

A newly released NASA time-lapse satellite video shows the island’s formation.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai’s shape changed dramatically during its first half-year of existence. Initially projected to last for only a few months, NASA scientists now believe that this new island may have a lifespan of between six and thirty years.

According to NASA, similar islands may have arisen on Mars when that planet had surface water. Studying this new island, NASA says, could help scientists pinpoint similar locations on Mars that could have evidence of past life.

"Everything we learn about what we see on Mars is based on the experience of interpreting Earth phenomena," NASA chief scientist Jim Garvin said a press release (ADD LINK). "We think there were eruptions on Mars at a time when there were areas of persistent surface water. We may be able to use this new Tongan island and its evolution as a way of testing whether any of those represented an oceanic environment or ephemeral lake environment."