Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
Silicon Valley billionaires behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree in Northern California have finally released some details about their plans for a new green city, but they still must win over skeptical voters and local leaders.
After years of ducking scrutiny, Jan Sramek, the former Goldman Sachs trader spearheading the effort, launched a website Thursday about "California Forever." The site billed the project as "a chance for a new community, good paying local jobs, solar farms, and open space" in Solano, a rural county between San Francisco and Sacramento that is now home to 450,000 people.
He also began meeting with key politicians representing the area who have been trying unsuccessfully for years to find out who was behind the mysterious Flannery Associates LLC as it bought up huge swaths of land, making it the largest single landholder in the county.
An all-star roster of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists are backing the project, including philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. The New York Times first reported on the group's investors and plans.
California Forever, the parent company of Flannery, has purchased more than 78 square miles (202 square kilometres) of farmland in Solano County since 2018, largely in the southeastern portion of the county, with parcels stretching from Fairfield to Rio Vista. According to the website, Sramek fell in love with the area over fishing trips and he and his wife recently purchased a home in the county for their growing family.
The project issued a poll to residents last month to gauge support for "a new city with tens and thousands of new homes," solar energy farm and new parks funded entirely by the private sector.
But to build anything resembling a city on what is now farmland, the group must first convince Solano County voters to approve a ballot initiative to allow for urban uses on that land, a protection that has been in place since 1984. Local and federal officials still have questions about the group's intentions.
Two area congressmen who sought for years to find out whether foreign adversaries or investors were behind the buying spree around a U.S. Air Force base vital to national security and the local economy are furious that Flannery kept its identity hidden for so long. The website say 97 per cent of its funding is from U.S. investors and the rest are from the United Kingdom and Ireland.
"The FBI, the Department of Treasury, everyone has been doing work trying to figure out who these people are," U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, who represents much of the county, said this week after meeting with Sramek. "Their secrecy has caused a lot of problems, a lot of time, and a lot of expense."
The investment group said secrecy was required until enough land was purchased, in order to avoid short-term speculation, but that it is now ready to hear from Solano households via a mailed survey and creation of a community advisory board. Past surveys showed parents were most concerned about their children's future, the website said.
"Instead of watching our kids leave, we have the opportunity to build a new community that attracts new employers, creates good paying local jobs, builds homes in walkable neighbourhoods, leads in environment stewardship, and fuels a growing tax base to serve the county at large," it said.
California is in dire need of more housing, especially affordable homes for teachers, firefighters, service and hospitality workers. But cities and counties can't figure out where to build as established neighbourhoods argue against new homes that they say would congest their roads and spoil their quiet way of life.
In many ways, Solano County is ideal for development. It is 60 miles (96 kilometres) northeast of San Francisco and 35 miles (56 kilometres) southwest of California's capital city of Sacramento. Solano County homes are among the most affordable in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a median sales price of $600,000 last month.
But Princess Washington, mayor pro tempore of Suisun City, said residents deliberately decided to protect open space and keep the area around Travis Air Force Base free of encroachment given its significance.
She's suspicious that the group's real purpose is "to create a city for the elite" under the guise of more housing.
"Economic blight is everywhere. So why do you need to spend upwards of a billion dollars to create a brand new city when you have all these other things that can be achieved throughout the Bay Area?" she said.
Flannery further infuriated locals in May when it sued several landowners in court, accusing them of conspiring to fix prices for their properties. The company disclosed it had purchased or was under contract to buy about 140 properties for more than $800 million.
Then last week, residents began receiving a push poll gauging voter support for "a major new project" that would include "a new city with tens of thousands of new homes." The poll asked if they would be more likely to support the project if county residents were given priority and financial assistance to lease or purchase one of the new homes.
Thompson, the congressman, was unimpressed after meeting with Sramek, saying that the developer was vague on details and failed to display an understanding or appreciation of the county or its values.
Asked how he would help residents finance new homes, Thompson said Sramek told him he planned to use "all of his knowledge as a finance guy" to generate savings. Development in California is convoluted, but Thompson said Sramek told him they're hoping for expedited permitting "because their project is so good and their intentions are so great."
"He doesn't have a plan, he's not there yet," Thompson said.
U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, whose district includes Travis and immediate areas around it, said base and county officials reached out roughly five years ago for help in figuring out who was buying up land. Garamendi, who is scheduled to meet with Sramek Friday, was appalled to learn who was backing the project.
"You big wealthy Silicon Valley billionaires, you're party to all of this. This is the kind of people you are? This is how you want to operate?" he said. "What they've managed to do is to totally poison the well."
Hoffman and Andreessen did not respond to emailed requests for comment, nor did Jobs through her business Emerson Collective.
Project developers said they will protect the military base and farmers who want to keep farming on their parcels can do so.
Flannery has purchased virtually all the land surrounding the small city of Rio Vista, said Mayor Ron Kott.
He suspects older people who make up half of the city's 10,000 residents won't appreciate the added congestion and noise, but others might like the improved medical care, nightlife and shopping that a sophisticated city nearby might bring.
"If it's done correctly, I think there's a lot of opportunities for the county. Their tax revenue base will increase quite a bit. So there's going to be a big windfall from that. Property values would probably go up around here as well even further. And so I think from those perspectives it's good," Kott said.
"But again, I think you're giving up a quality of lifestyle that's kind of unique to this area."
-----
AP video journalist Terry Chea contributed from Rio Vista.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer can expect to pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
Rent in Canada hit $2,078 on average in July: report
The average asking rent in Canada reached a record high of $2,078 in July, according to the latest rent report by Rentals.ca. This is the first time average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments have risen above $2,000.
Canada
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $234 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
-
Rent in Canada hit $2,078 on average in July: report
The average asking rent in Canada reached a record high of $2,078 in July, according to the latest rent report by Rentals.ca. This is the first time average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments have risen above $2,000.
-
'Stand tall': N.W.T. officials preparing for a battle against Hay River wildfire
A wildfire official says the town of Hay River will be at risk over the next few days with strong winds and high temperatures making a dangerous situation even worse.
-
Quebec's new Airbnb rules are in full effect: here's how it works
Quebec's new rules for short-term vacation rentals are in full effect as of Friday, with platforms like Airbnb facing hefty fines if they don't comply.
World
-
Ohio police release video showing officer's fatal shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young
Ohio authorities on Friday released bodycam video showing a police officer fatally shooting Ta'Kiya Young in her car in what her family denounced as a "gross misuse of power and authority" against the pregnant Black mother.
-
Russia-led alliance holds military drills in Belarus, near the borders of NATO countries
More than 2,000 troops from a Russia-led security alliance opened military exercises Friday in parts of Belarus near the borders of NATO countries. '
-
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says number missing from Maui fire could drop from 388 to fewer than 100
The number of people listed as missing from Maui's devastating wildfire could drop from nearly 400 to fewer than 100 when authorities provide an update Friday on their efforts to locate them, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said.
-
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
-
Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, 'Trump won!'
A former member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group who smashed a window at the U.S. Capitol in the building's first breach of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison -- and then defiantly declared as he walked out of the courtroom, "Trump won!"
-
Metal factory explosion in Brazil kills 2 people and injures several others
An explosion Friday at a metal factory in southern Brazil killed two people and seriously injured at least 12 others, state officials said.
Politics
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $234 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Health
-
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
'They do have this ability to help': Non-profit targets music festivals as a place to distribute Naloxone
At music festivals across the U.S. this summer, there’s a booth drawing a lot of attention. Away from the stage of stars, it’s not food or drinks, but it is free. Between sets of their favourite bands, fans can get the tools and knowledge to reverse an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $234 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
Silicon Valley billionaires behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree in Northern California have finally released some details about their plans for a new green city, but they still must win over skeptical voters and local leaders.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
-
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
-
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favoUrable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003.
Business
-
Toronto Pearson Airport waits back to normal as CATSA works to resolve network outage
Toronto Pearson International Airport said normal wait times have returned after a network outage took place ahead of the long weekend on Friday.
-
Rent in Canada hit $2,078 on average in July: report
The average asking rent in Canada reached a record high of $2,078 in July, according to the latest rent report by Rentals.ca. This is the first time average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments have risen above $2,000.
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
Lifestyle
-
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Sports
-
New ticket policy could make it harder for Leafs fans to cheer on their team in Buffalo
There might be fewer Toronto Maple Leaf fans inside the Keybank Centre in Buffalo when the team makes its twice-annual trip down the Queen Elizabeth Way this year.
-
Daniele Sauvageau named Montreal GM in Pro Women's Hockey League
Retired U.S. national team captain Natalie Darwitz and former Team Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau head a list of four women and two men named general managers of the newly established Professional Women's Hockey League's original six franchises on Friday.
-
Spain legal panel opens case against suspended soccer chief over World Cup kiss
A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.