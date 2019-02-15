Berlin zoo's baby polar bear has 1st checkup
A little female polar bear watches the camera after its first examination by the animal doctors at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The still unnamed bear was born Dec. 1, 2018 at the zoo. (Steffen Freiling/Berlin Zoo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 9:15AM EST
Berlin's Tierpark zoo says its latest baby polar bear is "a perky, strong girl."
Keepers and vets were able to separate the 11-week old bear from mother Tonja for the first time to conduct a medical checkup, during which they also determined the cub's sex.
Bärige #Frauenpower: Ein lautes Organ und ein paar ganz schön scharfe Krallen – der kleine #Eisbär im #TierparkBerlin hat bei der ersten tierärztlichen Untersuchung gezeigt, dass ein #Bär im Miniformat ordentlich Kraft hat. #EsisteinMädchen #Bärlin #Berlin pic.twitter.com/MpKqDMLX6X— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) February 15, 2019
The zoo said Friday that the as yet unnamed bear weighs 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) and is 61 centimetres (24 inches) from head to tail.
Tonja's last two cubs died within months of birth and keepers caution that the mortality rate for young polar bears can be quite high.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- There wasn't an app for that? Environment Canada launches its own weather app
- Vessel discovers wreck of Second World War carrier Hornet
- Berlin zoo's baby polar bear has 1st checkup
- BlackBerry to get $40M in federal funds to support self-driving car development
- Pompeii dig uncovers Narcissus fresco in ancient atrium