Berlin zoo fetes birth of four rare Sumatran tiger cubs
The Aug. 23, 2018 photo provided by Tierpark Berlin Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 shows four rare Sumatran tigers - two female and two male cubs - who were born on Aug. 4. (Steffen Freiling/Tierpark Berlin via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 7:08AM EDT
BERLIN -- A Berlin zoo is celebrating the birth of four rare Sumatran tiger cubs earlier this month.
The Tierpark Berlin zoo said Friday that 7-year-old Mayang gave birth to two female and two male cubs Aug 4. It is her first litter with 10-year-old male Harfan.
The zoo said the cubs are about "bunny size" and will remain secluded from the public until the end of October.
Sumatran tigers are regarded by conservationists as critically endangered. About 350 to 450 animals exist in the wild.
Zoo director Andreas Knieriem said the cubs are genetically valuable to European zoos trying to prevent the extinction of the Sumatran tiger.
