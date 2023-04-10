Beetles use their bottoms to stay hydrated, here's why that matters

Scientists have figured out how beetles stay hydrated in a discovery that could prevent the pests from destroying crops.

According to a study published in the journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences on March 21, beetles are notorious for surviving in "extremely" dry climates.

The pest is also known for destroying crops across the world, including grains and potatoes. To keep insects out of food, US$100 billion is spent globally on pesticides that have other environmental impacts, the research reads.

"[Beetles] have a very special lifestyle that essentially allows them to complete their entire life cycle without drinking," Kenneth Veland Halberg, a biologist who led the research, told CTV's Your Morning on Monday. "We wanted to get to the bottom of how that actually is possible for them."

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen’s department of biology believe understanding how the beetle functions can lead to better management of the pest without chemicals.

To do this, the team looked at red-flour beetles, which have similar biology to other beetle species.

Researchers have determined a specific gene that aids the bugs to "suck water from the air with their rear ends."

"Essentially their kidneys are closely applied to the rectum, this essentially pumps high concentrations of salts into their kidneys," Halberg said.

Model of the beetles inside and how it extracts water from the air. (Kenneth Halberg)

With those salt concentrations, beetles can extract water using a gland in their bottom from the air and food.

"Effectively drink(ing) with their butts," Halberg said.

Knowing this, scientists say to prevent beetles from disrupting food crops, farmers can use better-targeted methods.

"Now we understand exactly which genes, cells and molecules are at play in the beetle when it absorbs water in its rectum," Halberg said in the press release. "This means that we suddenly have a grip on how to disrupt these very efficient processes by, for example, developing insecticides that target this function and in doing so, kill the beetle."

To hear more about the research click the video at the top of this article