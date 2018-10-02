Baby rhino bites tip of man's finger during zoo tour
Kendi, a young eastern black rhinoceros, is pictured at the Cincinnati Zoo in this August 2017 photo. Zoo officials said the 1-year-old baby rhinoceros bit the tip of a man's finger Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, during a behind-the-scenes tour. (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 4:55PM EDT
CINCINNATI -- Officials at an Ohio zoo say a 1-year-old baby rhinoceros has bitten the tip of a man's finger during a behind-the-scenes tour at the facility.
Cincinnati Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the eastern black Rhino named Kendi nipped the man's right index finger during a visit to the zoo Tuesday. Curley says the man was treated for the minor injury. The zoo didn't release any additional information.
Kendi was born at the zoo in July 2017. Zoo officials have said his name means "the loved one" in Swahili.
Eastern black rhinos are native to eastern and central Africa. The species is considered critically endangered due to poaching and habitat loss.
Wildlife officials have said fewer than 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 'People are ready' to recognize female scientists, Canadian Nobel laureate says
- Baby rhino bites tip of man's finger during zoo tour
- Russian trolls likely behind negative tweets about 'Last Jedi': study
- Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing
- Controversial spyware used to track Canada-based activist: report