

CTVNews.ca Staff





A wildlife park in Australia has issued a Christmas warning after a big increase in the number of the potentially-deadly funnel-web spider.

The Australian Reptile Park, which is located outside Sydney, Aus., issued a warning to the public saying they’ve “been inundated” with funnel-web spiders, some of which are bigger than ever recorded.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, park general manager Tim Faulkner said they’ve received four of the spiders in the last week.

"We occasionally would get one a year, but to get this many during just the first wave of the season truly tells us that they’re out and about,” he told the Herald.

Funnel-web spiders are a family of 35 arachnid species native to Australia.

Some of the spiders in the family produce venom potentially fatal to humans, although there haven’t been any deaths since the invention of antivenom.