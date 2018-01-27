

CTVNews.ca Staff





Call it the attack of the emerald ash borer.

Across the continent, millions of ash trees have been killed or cut down because of this invasive Asian beetle. This week, numerous trees in Ottawa were its latest victims.

“It’s all disappearing quickly,” Peter Lowry told CTV Ottawa while standing behind his house in a city-owned field that just a few days earlier was thickly forested with ash trees.

“We figured it would be just a few trees here and there scattered through,” Lowry said. “But at this point, it's basically clearcutting from what I can see.”

The tiny beetle has killed tens of thousands of trees since it arrived in the capital. Others have fallen victim to chainsaw-wielding city crews looking to contain the infestation.

Ottawa is by no means alone in fighting the insect. Cities from Montreal to Toronto to Winnipeg are engaged in their own protracted beetle battles.

The emerald ash borer, which was first detected in Canada in 2002, is believed to have arrived on the continent in overseas wood packaging. Experts say it is capable of killing a perfectly healthy tree in as little as a year, depending on the severity of the infestation, by burrowing into a tree’s bark and making holes that prevent it from sucking up nutrients.

While infected ash trees can be injected with expensive pesticides to extend their lifespans, experts say that because the beetle spreads so quickly, the axe is a better option.

According to Ottawa officials, the infestation peaked in the city in 2015. Today, there are very few ash trees remaining.

“It would be nice if they didn’t have to take them down,” local resident Ken Millar told CTV Ottawa. “But I mean, it’s understandable.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver