Astronomers confirm most distant galaxies known to date using James Webb telescope
Astronomers say they have discovered some of the earliest and most distant galaxies known to date using the James Webb Space Telescope.
An international team of researchers says using light captured by James Webb, the world's largest and most powerful space telescope launched a year ago, it was able to confirm four early galaxies dating back to less than 400 million years after the Big Bang.
Three of those galaxies are the most distant ever confirmed.
University of California, Santa Cruz announced the news on Friday.
"We've discovered galaxies at fantastically early times in the distant universe," said Brant Robertson, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz.
"With JWST (James Webb Space Telescope), for the first time we can now find such distant galaxies and then confirm spectroscopically that they really are that far away."
The telescope captured light, emitted by the galaxies more than 13.4 billion years ago, at a time when the universe was only two per cent of its current age, the researchers say.
They add that astronomers measure distance to a galaxy by determining its "redshift," or where distant objects appear to recede due to the expansion of the universe. As a result, light is stretched to longer and redder wavelengths through a phenomenon known as the Doppler effect.
Using spectroscopy, or separating light into its component wavelengths, the researchers were able to obtain more definitive redshift measurements.
Robertson says using these more precise redshift measurements, researchers can also figure out how many stars these galaxies have.
Star formation in these early galaxies, he says, would have started about 100 million years earlier than the age they were observed, meaning the earliest stars would have formed around 225 million years after the Big Bang.
"We are seeing evidence of star formation about as early as we could expect based on our models of galaxy formation," Robertson said.
He and the lead author of another paper on the results, Emma Curtis-Lake of the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, are scheduled to present their findings on Dec. 12 at a Space Telescope Science Institute conference in Baltimore.
With files from The Associated Press
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties charged in shooting found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault
Two Mounties on trial in the death of an Alberta man have been found not guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
BREAKING | Ontario reveals how many people were impacted by COVID-19 vaccine portal breach
A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of thousands of people in the province.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history: U.S. data
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
Quebec's legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
The Ikea monkey was spotted 10 years ago. This is where he is now
A monkey cloaked in a tiny shearling coat was found roaming an Ikea in Toronto 10 years ago to date.
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help, the city's police board said Friday.
Canada
-
Mounties charged in shooting found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault
Two Mounties on trial in the death of an Alberta man have been found not guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
-
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
Quebec's legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.
-
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help, the city's police board said Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals how many people were impacted by COVID-19 vaccine portal breach
A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of thousands of people in the province.
-
No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP
No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.
-
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers are demanding Ottawa shoulder what they argue is the federal government's fair share when it comes to health-care costs across the country.
World
-
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
-
Putin says Russia could adopt U.S. preemptive strike concept
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.
-
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back gets 3.5-year term
The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back while another officer kneeled on the Black man's neck was sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison.
-
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
-
Idaho student killings investigation receives overwhelming amount of tips, white sedan being sought
The investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students has received an overwhelming amount of tips related to their search for a white sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the deaths last month, police said Friday.
-
South Koreans are about to get a year or two younger, thanks to a new law
South Koreans are about to get a year or two younger, thanks to a new law passed on Thursday that aims to standardize how age is calculated in the country.
Politics
-
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers are demanding Ottawa shoulder what they argue is the federal government's fair share when it comes to health-care costs across the country.
-
Leslyn Lewis's former campaign manager to help Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in 2023
The man who ran Leslyn Lewis's campaign as she made two consecutive bids to become the federal Conservative leader is off to help Alberta Premier Danielle Smith try to win a provincial election in 2023.
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Health
-
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children on Friday that targets more recent variants of the coronavirus, along with the original strain.
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
-
Ontario hospital considers hiring unvaccinated nurses, health-care workers to combat staffing shortage
As hospitals across Ontario battle a surge in respiratory illnesses, ER closures, and long-wait times, one is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers, who say they’re eager to help ease staffing shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
-
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science
Restaurants, grocers, farmers and food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. Some are testing spray-on peels or chemically enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit. Others are developing digital sensors that can tell when meat is safe to consume.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut
Taylor Swift is set make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.
-
Nick Carter denies rape allegation as ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special
Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter is being sued by a 39-year-old woman with autism and cerebral palsy who says the singer raped her as a teenager on the group's tour bus in 2001.
-
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here's what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Business
-
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023: IMF
The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.
-
Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history: U.S. data
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges down; U.S. markets tick higher on quiet trading day
Canada's main stock index edged downwards and U.S. markets ticked slightly higher on what was overall a quiet day of trading Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
South Koreans are about to get a year or two younger, thanks to a new law
South Koreans are about to get a year or two younger, thanks to a new law passed on Thursday that aims to standardize how age is calculated in the country.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
-
Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the starting lineup to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Friday.
-
Brittney Griner's home, but WNBA players still competing overseas
Brittney Griner is back in the United States after an arduous 10-month saga in Russia. Yet nearly half of her WNBA peers opted to compete abroad this winter to supplement their incomes.
Autos
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
-
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.