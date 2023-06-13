Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'

TORONTO -

Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.

The Canadian astronaut says the plan will explore how humans can use space and settle the moon in a different way than they have settled on Earth.

Hadfield says the king reached out to him for help with the draft last summer and they plan to release it at the end of the month in London.

Hadfield hopes the Astra Carta will evolve into a document that will engage many decision makers across the globe.

He says it is an important initiative because it could guide some of the fundamental patterns around human and legal behaviour.

Hadfield's remarks were made at Super Session, a Toronto conference held by the Creative Destruction Lab, a non-profit helping science and tech firms.