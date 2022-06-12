Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.

The failure occurred roughly 10 minutes after a successful liftoff of Astra's Rocket 3.3 from a launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"We had a nominal first-stage flight. However, the upper-stage engine did shutdown early and we did not deliver our payloads to orbit," said Astra's livestream commentator Amanda Durk Frye.

We had a nominal first stage flight. The upper stage shut down early and we did not deliver the payloads to orbit. We have shared our regrets with @NASA and the payload team. More information will be provided after we complete a full data review. — Astra (@Astra) June 12, 2022

Although today’s launch with @Astra did not go as planned, the mission offered a great opportunity for new science and launch capabilities. https://t.co/9s30sDWJzz — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) June 12, 2022

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)