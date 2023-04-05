As a key selling point, Google, Apple improving night camera features
Open up Instagram at any given moment and it probably won't take long to find crisp pictures of the night sky, a skyline after dark or a dimly lit restaurant. While shots like these used to require advanced cameras, they're now often possible from the phone you already carry around in your pocket.
Tech companies such as Apple, Samsung and Google are investing resources to improve their night photography options at a time when camera features have increasingly become a key selling point for smartphones that otherwise largely all look and feel the same from one year to the next.
Earlier this month, Google brought a faster version of its Night Sight mode, which uses AI algorithms to lighten or brighten images in dark environments, to more of its Pixel models. Apple's Night mode, which is available on models as far back as the iPhone 11, was touted as a premier feature on its iPhone 14 lineup last year thanks to its improved camera system.
These tools have come a long way in just the past few years, thanks to significant advancements in artificial intelligence technology as well as image processing that has become sharper, quicker, and more resilient to challenging photography situations. And smartphone makers aren't done yet.
"People increasingly rely on their smartphones to take photos, record videos, and create content," said Lian Jye Su, an artificial intelligence analyst at ABI Research. "[This] will only fuel the smartphone companies to up their games in AI-enhanced image and video processing."
While there has been much focus lately on Silicon Valley's renewed AI arms race over chatbots, the push to develop more sophisticated AI tools could also help further improve night photography and bring our smartphones closer to being able to see in the dark.
HOW IT WORKS
Samsung's Night mode feature, which is available on various Galaxy models but optimized for its premium S23 Ultra smartphone, promises to do what would have seemed unthinkable just five to 10 years ago: enable phones to take clearer pictures with little light.
The feature is designed to minimize what's called "noise," a term in photography that typically refers to poor lighting conditions, long exposure times, and other elements that can take away from the quality of an image.
The secret to reducing noise, according to the company, is a combination of the S23 Ultra's adaptive 200M pixel sensor. After the shutter button is pressed, Samsung uses advanced multi-frame processing to combine multiple images into a single picture and AI to automatically adjust the photo as necessary.
"When a user takes a photo in low or dark lighting conditions, the processor helps remove noise through multi-frame processing," said Joshua Cho, executive vice president of Samsung's Visual Solution Team. "Instantaneously, the Galaxy S23 Ultra detects the detail that should be kept, and the noise that should be removed."
For Samsung and other tech companies, AI algorithms are crucial to delivering photos taken in the dark. "The AI training process is based on a large number of images tuned and annotated by experts, and AI learns the parameters to adjust for every photo taken in low-light situations," Su explained.
For example, algorithms identify the right level of exposure, determine the correct colour pallet and gradient under certain lighting conditions, sharpen blurred faces or objects artificially, and then makes those changes. The final result, however, can look quite different from what the person taking the picture saw in real time, in what some might argue is a technical sleight-of-hand trick.
Google is also focused on reducing noise in photography. Its AI-powered Night Sight feature captures a burst of longer-exposure frames. It then uses something called HDR+ Bracketing, which creates several photos with different settings. After a picture is taken, the images are combined together to create "sharper photos" even in dark environments "that are still incredibly bright and detailed," said Alex Schiffhauer, a group product manager at Google.
While effective, there can be a slight but noticeable delay before the image is ready. But Schiffhauer said Google intends to speed up this process more on future Pixel iterations. "We'd love a world in which customers can get the quality of Night Sight without needing to hold still for a few seconds," Schiffhauer said.
Google also has an astrophotography feature which allows people to take shots of the night sky without needing to tweak the exposure or other settings. The algorithms detect details in the sky and enhances them to stand out, according to the company.
Apple has long been rumoured to be working on an astrophotography feature, but some iPhone 14 Pro Max users have successfully been able to capture pictures of the sky through its existing Night Mode tool. When a device detects a low-light environment, Night mode turns on to capture details and brighten shots. (The company did not respond to a request to elaborate on how the algorithms work.)
AI can make a difference in the image, but the end results for each of these features also depend on the phone's lenses, said Gartner analyst Bill Ray. A traditional camera will have the lens several centimetres from the sensor, but the limited space on a phone often requires squeezing things together, which can result in a more shallow depth of field and reduced image quality, especially in darker environments.
"The quality of the lens is still a big deal, and how the phone addresses the lack of depth," Ray said.
THE NEXT BIG THING
While night photography on phones has come a long way, a buzzy new technology could push it ahead even more.
Generative AI, the technology that powers the viral chatbot ChatGPT, has earned plenty of attention for its ability to create compelling essays and images in response to user prompts. But these AI systems, which are trained on vast troves of online data, also have potential to edit and process images.
"In recent years, generative AI models have also been used in photo-editing functions like background removal or replacement," Su said. If this technology is added to smartphone photo systems, it could eventually make night modes even more powerful, Su said.
Big Tech companies, including Google, are already fully embracing this technology in other parts of their business. Meanwhile, smartphone chipset vendors like Qualcomm and MediaTek are looking to support more generative AI applications natively on consumer devices, Su said. These include image and video augmentation.
"But this is still about two to three years away from limited versions of this showing up on smartphones," he said.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
Liberal MP Salma Zahid is criticizing her own government's response to Israel's administration amid police violence in Jerusalem. The Toronto MP says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June
Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids, lawyers said Wednesday.
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare centre
A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Canada
-
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
-
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
-
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
-
'At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has requested an urgent meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss bail reform and the recent killings of officers.
World
-
Trump's day in court as criminal defendant: What to know
Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential election. Here's what to know about Trump's day in court.
-
Gun violence in the U.S. has become more lethal, research suggests
A record number of people are dying from firearm injuries in the U.S., and new research suggests that shootings are becoming more lethal, too. Most victims of fatal firearm injuries die at the scene of the shooting, before they can be treated in a health care setting. But that has become increasingly common over the past two decades.
-
Violence at holy Jerusalem site raises fears of escalation
Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City early Wednesday, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.
-
Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June
Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids, lawyers said Wednesday.
-
Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare centre
A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.
-
In final speech, Jacinda Ardern reflects on leading New Zealand
In her final speech to New Zealand's Parliament on Wednesday, Jacinda Ardern described in emotional terms how she'd navigated a pandemic and a mass-shooting during her tumultuous five-year tenure as prime minister.
Politics
-
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
-
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
Liberal MP Salma Zahid is criticizing her own government's response to Israel's administration amid police violence in Jerusalem. The Toronto MP says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.
-
Liberals call on Quebec government and UPAC to apologize for Charest affair
Interim Quebec Liberal (PLQ) leader Marc Tanguay is calling on the government and the Permanent Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) to apologize to former Liberal premier Jean Charest. Charest won his case against UPAC and the Quebec government, which will have to pay him $385,000.
Health
-
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
-
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
-
South Korea to test sewage samples for COVID-19
South Korea this month will begin weekly tests of sewage produced by its major cities and towns to track the spread of COVID-19 and identify future waves.
Sci-Tech
-
UN nuclear chief discusses Ukraine nuclear plant in Russia
The head of the UN's atomic energy watchdog met with Russian officials in Kaliningrad on Wednesday for negotiations on the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russian forces.
-
As a key selling point, Google, Apple improving night camera features
Tech companies such as Apple, Samsung and Google are investing resources to improve their night photography options at a time when camera features have increasingly become a key selling point for smartphones that otherwise largely all look and feel the same from one year to the next.
-
'Amazing story of survival': 30,000-year-old mummified ground squirrel found in Yukon
The ancient remains of a ground squirrel dug up by miners near Dawson City, Yukon, still has lessons to teach 30,000 years after it died, an expert says. At first glance, the small, brown discovery looks more like a wrinkly leather ball than a rare archeological find, though a more careful look reveals hair, tiny ears and claws.
Entertainment
-
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.
-
Queen Camilla: Charles' wife gets title on coronation invite
King Charles III's wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch's May 6 coronation.
-
Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith have called off their engagement, a source confirmed on Tuesday.
Business
-
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, slain at 43
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police.
-
Canadian merchandise trade surplus slips to $422M in February: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus fell to $422 million in February as exports fell more than imports.
-
Half of the world's 10 busiest airports for 2022 are in the United States
Five of the world's busiest airports for passengers in 2022 were in the United States, according to preliminary global air traffic figures.
Lifestyle
-
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
-
Golf Canada launches National Golf League for recreational players
Golf Canada has a two-prong plan to make golf more enjoyable for recreational players.
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
Sports
-
Poland scraps fencing event because of Russian participation
A fencing World Cup event in Poland has been cancelled because the sport's governing body decided last month to let Russians and Belarusians compete.
-
ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai
The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China with no word of a resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai.
-
MLB average salary up 11 per cent year after lockout
The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1 per cent to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.
-
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.
-
GM passes Ford to take No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla
General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.