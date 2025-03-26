Webb telescope spots galaxy at pivotal moment in the early universe

In this photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane, April 13, 2017, at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Astronomers have discovered the most distant black hole yet using the Webb Space Telescope, but that record isn't expected to last. Webb already has spotted other black holes that appear to be even more distant, but those findings are still under review. (Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)

