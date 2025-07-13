ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

The biggest piece of Mars on Earth is going up for auction in New York

By The Associated Press

Published

A Martian meteorite, weighing 54.388 lbs. (24.67 kg), said to be the largest piece of Mars on Earth, estimated at $2 - 4 million, is displayed at Sotheby's, in New York, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, part of their Geek Week auction, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















