Sci-Tech

Stunning amber fossil reveals ‘Last of Us’-type fungus likely lived alongside dinosaurs

By CNN

Published

Fungus can be seen growing out of the head of a fly encased in 99 million-year-old amber. Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology; Chinese Academy of Sciences/NIGPAS via CNN Newsource


















