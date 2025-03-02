ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost aces moon touchdown with a special delivery for NASA

By The Associated Press

Published

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost after touching down on the moon with a special delivery for NASA Sunday, March 2, 2025. Moon's surface and Earth are visible on the horizon, Blue Ghost's solar panel, X-band antenna, left, and LEXI payload at right. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.