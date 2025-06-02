ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Nearly 40% of the world’s glaciers are already doomed, scientists say

Published

Hikers visit an ice cave formed at the end section of the Zinal glacier in Switzerland. Valentin Flauraud/AP via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.