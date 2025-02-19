ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Key NASA officials' departure casts more uncertainty over U.S. moon program

By Reuters

Published

This image provided by NASA shows a view from orbit looking obliquely across the surface of the moon, where an ancient asteroid strike carved out a pair of grand canyons on the moon’s far side. (Ernie T. Wright/NASA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.