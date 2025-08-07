ADVERTISEMENT
Japan tech giant SoftBank Group sees better fortunes on surging AI stocks
Published:
How To Prepare For Your Baby’s First Flight
20 Things From Amazon Canada That CTV Shopping Trends Readers Loved Ordering In July
Our Guide To The Best Cold Plunge Tubs In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
15 Problem-Solving Products For Summer You Can Get On Amazon Canada Right Now
If You’re Searching For Counter-Height Stools, Here Are A Few Of Our Favourite Options
Our Guide To The Best Charcoal Grills In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
I Tried This Viral Canadian Dupe Of A Popular High-End Hair Styling Product, And I’m Sold
The Absolute Best Cleansing Balms You Can Get In Canada Right Now
10 Hair Products That’ll Help Fight Frizz On Hot, Humid Summer Days
21 Of The Best Gifts From Canadian Brands To Give This Summer
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.