ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Japan game maker Nintendo reports lower profit as demand for Switch consoles wanes

By The Associated Press

Published

In this Jan. 23, 2020 photo, a Nintendo sign is seen at the company's official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.