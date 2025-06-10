ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Hong Kong police accuse a mobile game app of promoting armed revolution

By The Associated Press

Published

A phone shows the an App Store page for the application "Reversed Front: Bonfire," In Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.