ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Google signs deal with AP to deliver up-to-date news through its Gemini AI chatbot

By The Associated Press

Published

In this Oct. 17, 2012 photo, a Google logo is shown at Google offices in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.