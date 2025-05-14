ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Food grown with fewer chemicals? A Brazilian scientist wins US$500,000 for showing the way

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated image provided by the World Food Prize, shows Dr. Mariangela Hungria. (Antonio Neto/World Food Prize via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.