ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Eggs are less likely to crack when dropped on their side, according to science

By The Associated Press

Published

A hen stands on eggs inside her coop at at a farm in Glenview, Ill., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.