Sci-Tech

Early Europeans may have eaten their enemies’ brains, archeologists say

By CNN

Published

Researchers used an electron microscope to study the bones. (Antonio Rodríguez-Hidalgo/IAM/Francesc Marginedas/IPHES-CERCA via CNN Newsource)


















