Astronomers discover strange new celestial object in our Milky Way galaxy

This image shows X-rays from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory (represented in blue) that have been combined with infrared data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope (cyan, light blue, teal and orange), and radio from MeerKat (red). An inset shows a more detailed view of the immediate area around this unusual object in X-ray and radio light. (NASA/Chandra/Spitzer/MeerKat via AP)