Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you

Tools powered by artificial intelligence have exploded online over the last several months. The technology behind chatbots such as ChatGPT has gained global attention for its ability to help users with countless tasks.

The chatbot can write essays and sermons, and even predict stock price trends. For some, the rise of tools such as ChatGPT has allowed artificial intelligence to become more easily integrated into their daily lives.

But this technology does not come without concerns. Several of the computer scientists who helped create the foundation of today’s AI technology are warning of its potential dangers. These include the possibility of using AI to destabilize the job market or produce automated weaponry. The technology also raises ethical issues related to plagiarism, bias and the disclosure of personal information.

Despite this, there are various ways in which AI has helped users beyond writing essays or analyzing the stock market. Several university students based in Toronto have developed an app featuring an AI therapist, for example, which they hope will help remove some of the barriers that may exist around accessing mental health care. A recent study has also shown AI could help detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

If you’re using artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

What are some of the creative ways in which you’re using AI? What encouraged you to start using AI tools in the first place? Have you experimented with products such as ChatGPT? How are these tools helping you or those around you?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.