TORONTO -- Researchers out of Sydney, Australia believe they’ve developed a test that is best suited for screening those among us who have a seemingly superhuman ability to recognize faces.

“Super recognizers,” as they’re called, represent the estimated two per cent of people who possess an extraordinary ability to recognize faces among people they’ve only briefly met and sometimes in the most innocuous of circumstances.

For example, in their study published Monday in PLOS One, the researchers note the case of a woman named Georgie who watched a photographer take pictures of some children in a Paris park, then recognized that same photographer in Australia 10 years later.

In 2017, researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney released the UNSW Face Test, an online test to determine whether the user possesses the ability, which they now say is the perfect screening tool for super recognizers as none of the 31,000 people who’ve taken the test have landed a perfect score.

"When super-recognizers do the traditional face tests, they max out at 100 per cent which means it's difficult for us to differentiate between the very good and the exceptional,” Dr. James Dunn, a cognitive psychologist at UNSW Sydney and one of the researchers involved in the project, said in a news release.

The test is meant to screen for potential super recognizers before additional tests are used to confirm whether someone has the ability. It takes about 20 minutes to complete and requires participants to complete two different tasks that require them to remember faces from a database of UNSW students.

"When people do the UNSW Face Test, they discover it's really difficult, with most people scoring between 50 and 60 per cent, but super recognizers are people who score 70 per cent and above,” Dunn said. “We made it this difficult so that it's not too easy for the very best super-recognizers.”

The researchers hope the test will help identify super recognizers that may not know they have the ability and plan to study how these people process faces and how their brain works.

They also note that these people could be in line for a change in career.

"We are starting to see industries looking within and outside of their organizations for super-recognizers to work in specialized face identification roles," Dunn said. "This can include police, but may also include government and commercial bodies like immigration, intelligence agencies, security agencies, financial institutions, even casinos."